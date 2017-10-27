Diesel fuel spill near Kellogg is under control - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Diesel fuel spill near Kellogg is under control

Posted:
By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
Connect
NEAR KELLOGG, Minn. (KTTC) -

A diesel fuel spill is under control near Kellogg after 10 to 15 gallons were discharged from a tug boat.

According to the Newton Marine Services General Manager, they activated a spill plan, which is a process for containing the spill.

You can see in the picture, streaks of the diesel in the Mississippi River. 

The diesel was discharged from a tugboat while performing dredge operations at 11 a.m. Thursday. The general manager said the spill plan included contacting the DNR immediately.

The general manager also noted that there is no public health concern regarding the spill.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.