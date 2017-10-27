Diesel fuel spill near Kellogg is under control

A diesel fuel spill is under control near Kellogg after 10 to 15 gallons were discharged from a tug boat.

According to the Newton Marine Services General Manager, they activated a spill plan, which is a process for containing the spill.

You can see in the picture, streaks of the diesel in the Mississippi River.

The diesel was discharged from a tugboat while performing dredge operations at 11 a.m. Thursday. The general manager said the spill plan included contacting the DNR immediately.

The general manager also noted that there is no public health concern regarding the spill.