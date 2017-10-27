The Latest on the first significant snowstorm of the season for - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

The Latest on the first significant snowstorm of the season for Minnesota

Posted:
(AP) -

Snow continues to fall in parts of Minnesota as a winter-like storm packing strong winds rolls through the region.

A-half foot of snow is expected in northern Minnesota by later Friday, with additional accumulations in some local spots. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says northern roads are snow-covered and slippery, including Highway 53 between Duluth and the Iron Range and Highway 2 between Duluth and Grand Rapids.

In Duluth, WDIO-TV reports high waves from Lake Superior have flooded areas of Canal Park, while heavy snow brought travel on Highway 53 to a crawl.
In northwestern Wisconsin, Highways 2 and 13 along Chequamegon Bay west of Ashland were closed Friday morning because of lakeshore flooding.

A winter storm warning was posted for Ashland and Hurley in Wisconsin where lake effect snow may reach 11 inches.

