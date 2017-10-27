Proposed late season deer hunt in southeastern Minnesota will not happen

A late-season antler-less only deer hunt proposed for three southeastern Minnesota permit areas with deer populations significantly above goal levels will not take place in January 2018.

Public input collected at two meetings and online showed no clear consensus either for or against the hunt, said Paul Telander, wildlife section chief for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

“Deer populations remain chronically above goals in these areas but there is more work to be done to engage hunters, recreational landowners and farmers ahead of any late season hunt,” Telander said.

The DNR had proposed that the hunt be conducted from Saturday, Jan. 6, to Sunday, Jan. 14, in deer permit areas 346, 348 and 349.

Deer populations in the three permit areas have been over the population goals established in 2014 for multiple seasons. The proposed hunt would have helped move deer populations closer to goal and provided additional hunting opportunity.

“There’s little room for additional hunting opportunities in the current season,” Telander said. “To prepare for next year, the DNR is committed to working with hunters, recreational landowners and farmers to formulate an approach that provides additional antler-less deer harvest and brings deer populations in line with goals in these three permit areas.”

DNR will announce public input meetings for area residents and hunters ahead of next year’s hunting season.