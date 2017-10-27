Smoking ban in Rochester parking facilities begins Nov. 1

Smoking in Rochester municipal parking areas will soon not be allowed after a vote Thursday night.

The vote, which was unanimous, was done by the Common Council of the City of Rochester.

According to the text, the “No Smoking” order applies to all city-owned parking ramps, lots, and structures and includes the lobby, stairway, elevator, or any other area of the ramp where a person gains access to or from a vehicle.

The ordinance is effective November 1, 2017.