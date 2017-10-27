Minnesota kids in child care homes to be fingerprinted

Some Minnesota lawmakers and daycare providers say a new law collecting fingerprints from older children in child care homes goes too far.

The Pioneer Press reports that the law requires children ages 13 through 17 to be fingerprinted and photographed if they live in home where child care is being provided.

The requirement is part of an effort to improve background checks on people who are around vulnerable populations.

A state Department of Human Services official says fingerprints are a more accurate source of identification and allows the government to better track future criminal activity.

Republican Sen. Jim Abeler of Anoka wants the law repealed, saying it seems over the top. Abeler chairs the Senate's human services committee and has called for a Nov. 1 hearing regarding the policy.