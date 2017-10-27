Snow showers and frigid wind chills the story for SE Minnesota

Some Minnesota lawmakers and daycare providers say a new law collecting fingerprints from older children in child care homes goes too far.More >>
The wintry weather we've been talking about all week long has arrived and today we're dealing with snow showers and frigid wind chills in our weather picture.More >>
A few of the snow totals from the National Weather Service so far Friday morning.More >>
With the first snow fall happening in Southeastern Minnesota Friday morning, road conditions are being impacted.More >>
According to our sister station KBJR, the crash happened near exit 239 shortly after 4:30 near the St. Louis River.More >>
An Iowa man is arrested after police find stolen items in his possession. According to the Mason City police, Craig Ruppelt, 57, of Mason City, was arrested on Thursday.More >>
Congressman Tim Walz is pushing the Veterans Administration to study whether medical marijuana could help veterans suffering from chronic pain and P.T.S.D.More >>
An early morning house fire in Albert Lea sent two people to the hospital and caused $20,000 in damage.More >>
In Northern Iowa a combination of businesses expanding and more people retiring has opened up more than two thousand jobs and local high schools are helping to fill the job void.More >>
The JFK assassination has captivated the attention of many across the country and the world. Some have become experts on every detail. On Thursday, the Albert Lea chamber of commerce held their 136th annual member celebration. What was special though, the guest speaker, Gary Schindler, has been studying the JFK assassination for 40 years.More >>
According to the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was executed at a home near the intersection of County Road 14 and 145th Avenue, near Cherry Grove, between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in the family's home.More >>
A Rochester family goes all out to get in the Halloween spirit. And they're doing it for a good cause.More >>
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) currently has no cure and appears in roughly three to six people per 100 thousand.More >>
