Blowing snow and low visibility a concern for evening commute

The wintry weather we've been talking about all week long has arrived and today we're dealing with snow showers and frigid wind chills in our weather picture.

Those snow showers will mix with rain at times in southeast Minnesota around Rochester and points to the east during the day while areas along and west of Interstate 35 will see mostly snow.

An inch or two of accumulation will be possible there by day's end with an additional inch or two this evening. Southeast Minnesota will most likely measure an inch or less by tonight.

Strong, raw northwest winds will keep the cold air pouring in on the backside of the storm system generating our wintry weather with high temperatures only in the mid and upper 30s. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s all day.

The snow will taper off late tonight with gusty, cold winds keeping wind chills in the teens while temperatures themselves dip into the upper 20s.

Sunshine will slowly break through on Saturday, but temperatures will only make it into the mid 30s by the afternoon hours and a brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chills in the 20s. Clouds will return during the day Sunday with some light rain possible in the afternoon and high temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

It looks like we'll see high temperatures mostly in the 40s to start next week with a few spotty rain and snow showers Monday and Wednesday. Halloween looks chilly, but dry with sunshine and highs around 40.