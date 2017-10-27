National Weather Service releases preliminary snow fall totals - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

National Weather Service releases preliminary snow fall totals

Posted:
(KTTC) -

A few of the snow totals from the National Weather Service so far Friday morning. 

  • ENE Austin - .5"
  • WSW Austin - .3"

These totals are as of 11:20 a.m.

