MnDOT road conditions during first snow fall of season - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

MnDOT road conditions during first snow fall of season

Posted:
(KTTC) -

With the first snow fall happening in Southeastern Minnesota Friday morning, road conditions are being impacted.

MnDOT officials still want to caution drivers on the road conditions, saying the first snow is going to be sloppy.

Make sure to tune in to the NewsCenter for the latest conditions before heading out on the road. For even more on road conditions, you can visit MnDOT's road condition website.

Live weather updates are available on our mobile app as we track the system.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.