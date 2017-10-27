MnDOT road conditions during first snow fall of season

With the first snow fall happening in Southeastern Minnesota Friday morning, road conditions are being impacted.

MnDOT officials still want to caution drivers on the road conditions, saying the first snow is going to be sloppy.

Make sure to tune in to the NewsCenter for the latest conditions before heading out on the road. For even more on road conditions, you can visit MnDOT's road condition website.

Live weather updates are available on our mobile app as we track the system.