Rescue crews recover body of semi driver who crashed near Scanlon

UPDATE: Search crews have found the body of a semi-driver who crashed his vehicle near Scanlon early Friday morning.

According to our sister station KBJR, the crash happened near exit 239 shortly after 4:30 near the St. Louis River.

Authorities say the northbound driver lost control of the truck right before the bridge, and went over the bridge and into the river.

The name of the driver and the truck company remain unknown at this point.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A semi-truck went off the road in the Scanlon area early Friday morning.

Rescue crews are currently searching the river for the driver.

Emergency workers were on the scene as of 7:30 Friday morning.

The names of the driver and the truck company are unknown at this point.

According to MnDOT's 511 site, multiple spin outs have been reported in the Scanlon and Esko area.

The Cloquet Police Department says anyone on the roads should drive with extra caution.