Mason City man arrested for involvement in cement plant burglary, police say

An Iowa man is arrested after police find stolen items in his possession.

According to the Mason City police, Craig Ruppelt, 57, of Mason City, was arrested on Thursday. Police said members of the Mason City Police Department Safe Neighborhoods Team saw Ruppelt walking in the 1600 block of North Quincy Avenue.

When they stopped Ruppelt, they found he was carrying several large pieces of industrial electrical wiring. While investigating, the officers determined the wiring was stolen in a burglary to Holcim Cement Plant, located 1840 North Federal Avenue, Mason City. The amount of stolen property combined with damage to the plant is approximately $10,000.

Mason City Police Department Criminal Investigation Division was called in and two search warrants were executed at separate locations in Mason City. During the searches more evidence was located and seized.

Craig Ruppelt was charged with: Possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, burglary 3rd degree, a class (D) felony, and criminal mischief 2nd degree, a class (D) felony.

Ruppelt was taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail and is being held on a $10,000 bail.

This is an ongoing investigation.