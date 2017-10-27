UPDATE: One person in stable condition after house fire in Albert Lea

UPDATE: One victim is still in the hospital after their home in Albert Lea caught on fire.

According to the Albert Lea Fire Department, the two victims, Dean Desart and Dave Desart were sent to the hospital after the fire. Dave was treated and released while Dean remained there. The fire department said Dean is in stable condition at the Hennepin County Medical Center.

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at a home located at 502 East 5th Street. When emergency crews arrived, they had to rescue one of the victim's from inside the house fire. Afterwards, they were both transported to the Emergency Room in Albert Lea.

Firefighters said the fire was located in the kitchen area and that they were able to extinguish the flames quickly. Fire crews were on scene for approximately two hours extinguishing hot spots.

The damage to the home is estimated to be $20,000. The fire is determined to be a cooking fire on the stove. The fire was investigated by Albert Lea Fire Rescue with assistance from the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Albert Lea Police Department, Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted Albert Lea Fire Rescue at the scene.

