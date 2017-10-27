Two people sent to emergency room after house fire in Albert Lea - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Two people sent to emergency room after house fire in Albert Lea

Posted:
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -

An early morning house fire in Albert Lea sent two people to the hospital and caused $20,000 in damage.

According to fire investigators, the cause was an unintentional cooking fire on the stove at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Of the two people who went to the E.R., one has since been released.

No word yet on that other victim's condition.

