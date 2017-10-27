Northern Iowa high school displays diversity of job opportunities to students

In Northern Iowa a combination of businesses expanding and more people retiring has opened up more than two thousand jobs and local high schools are helping to fill the job void. Taking it upon themselves to help prepare students for global careers but also to create awareness for local jobs with businesses that are lacking in employees.

St. Ansgar high school is one of those schools helping by showcasing local businesses by holding a career expo aimed at engaging students in the diversity of career paths in Northern Iowa.

"There are over 100 hundred unfilled jobs in Mitchell county alone in healthcare and the skilled labor jobs so yeah I think it's important that our students know they don't have to move away to be able to find a good job and support their family," said school professional counselor Lori Riley.

Thursday evening students attending were able to visit with representatives to discuss different career pathways...training and skills requirements...as well as employer sponsored educational opportunities.

The event also featured a heavy equipment operation simulator brought in by Hawkeye Community College that let students get a feel for operating construction equipment.

School counselors believe continuing the expo is a great way to inform students of all the high demand occupations in the area.