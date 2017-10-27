Congressman Tim Walz pushing VA to study effects of medical mari - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Congressman Tim Walz pushing VA to study effects of medical marijuana for PTSD

Congressman Tim Walz is pushing the Veterans Administration to study whether medical marijuana could help veterans suffering from chronic pain and P.T.S.D.

Walz said he has met with veterans and heard that using marijuana medically has helped them cope with physical and psychological injuries.

"I know for a fact that research and access to medical marijuana has become a critically important veterans issue," said Walz.

