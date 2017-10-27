Enjoy child-friendly thrills at Century High School Saturday - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Enjoy child-friendly thrills at Century High School Saturday

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Child-friendly thrills and chills will be found at Century High School Saturday. It's the 3rd Annual Boo Fest Carnival, benefiting Rochester Public School programs. 

The festival is geared at preschool thru middle school students. It offers lots of fun and educational activities for the whole family.

A new edition for this year is the "Scary Schoolhouse" and joins last year's fan favorite "Haunted Hallway."

It's a free event, but 10 dollars gets you 20 activity tickets. It lasts from 10 to 3 tomorrow. 

