Albert Lea Chamber of Commerce 136th member celebration host to JFK Expert

According to the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was executed at a home near the intersection of County Road 14 and 145th Avenue, near Cherry Grove, between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
A Rochester family goes all out to get in the Halloween spirit. And they're doing it for a good cause.More >>
The arrest happened after a warrant was executed Wednesday morning at 1618 Marion Road #230.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in the family's home.More >>
Two people are arrested after a fight breaks out between family members. The fight happened Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at 2700 Knollwood Drive Southeast in Rochester.More >>
The leadership of Mayo Clinic revealed to Rochester community and business leaders Wednesday that the medical non-profit is planning to spend an additional $1.2 billion on capital projects in Rochester from 2018-2022. Mayo has already spent $1.1 billion so far in the Med City as part of its "Destination Medical Center" initiative. Also, in the past five years, the Clinic has added 3,000 new employees, bringing its total work force in Rochester to 36,547 people.More >>
