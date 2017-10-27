Albert Lea Chamber of Commerce 136th member celebration host to JFK Expert

The JFK assassination has captivated the attention of many across the country and the world.

Some have become experts on every detail.

On Thursday, the Albert Lea chamber of commerce held their 136th annual member celebration.

What was special though, the guest speaker, Gary Schindler, has been studying the JFK assassination for 40 years.

He's also the Dean of Students Affairs at Riverland Community College.

His speech and the release of the 2,800 files that day was merely a coincidence, according to organizers.

It mostly focused on one of the most scrutinized pieces of evidence from the investigation, the Zapruder film, which focuses on the former president's limousine ride.

Schindler says he's thankful to have the opportunity to share his passion.

"I appreciate the fact that a community like Albert Lea and Freeborn County actually provides venues for someone like me, and there's other people like me with passions about issues," Schindler said. "So I celebrate the fact that I have that opportunity tonight."

As for the Chamber, it was more than just the annual celebration the members were also supporting the director Randy Kehr who is going through cancer treatment.

They announced their interim director as Tom Newell.