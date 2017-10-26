MnDOT District 6 crews prepare for first snowfall of the season

For some, it's the most wonderful time of the year. For others, it's the most miserable time.

The first snowfall of the season is expected to hit Thursday night, and MNDot crews are getting ready.

MnDOT District 6 crews, with headquarters in Rochester, have been preparing for the white stuff since July. "We started long ago. What you're seeing now is the final tweaks, [like] getting tanks on the trucks, because these are glorified dump trucks," said Mike Dougherty, public affairs for MnDOT District 6.

But they really put the pedal to the metal one week ago when they saw the projected forecast for this week. "Now it's just waiting to see what Mother Nature throw at us."

Snow plow drivers had a winter prep meeting a couple weeks ago where they learned about new regulations, the technology used in the cab, and salt applications that are either new or different. While they were busy learning, they were also converting the snow plows.

The trucks are used for road work during the summer, but crews finished switching them over on Thursday for the winter months by putting on front blades and water tanks.

Snow in late October is not uncommon in the North Star state. The last time Rochester saw early measurable snowfall was two years ago. However, the last time the area saw one to two inches fall earlier than normal was in 2009. The 30-year average to see one inch is November 14, but it appears this year will be different.

MnDOT District 6 started getting salt in July. "It comes up on barges in Winona. Then we have trucks haul it in," said Dougherty.



Meanwhile, plow drivers train year round at Camp Ripley. Plow drivers attend training one time and don't go back to retake the courses. District 6 currently has more than 200 drivers working year round to keep the roads clear, with new recruits joining them this winter.



According to Dougherty, crews started getting the trucks checked out one week ago to make sure everything was certified and working. District 6 has 101 plows that cover 3,600 lane miles in 11 counties spanning from the Iowa border up to Cannon Falls.

When the trucks are fully loaded they weigh around 80,000 pounds, and they don't stop easily on the road.

"People haven't had to drive in these conditions for eight to ten months. Research shows people have to re-learn in the winter, and it's especially important with a snow plow out there." Dougherty recommends drivers keep an upwards of seven car lengths between them and a snow plow. "If you just stay behind, give them some room, they're out there cleaning that road so the surface behind them is a good surface."