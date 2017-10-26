Rochester family using Halloween attraction to help food bank

A Rochester family goes all out to get in the Halloween spirit. And they're doing it for a good cause.

Christy Boyer's front yard at 5348 51st St. NW is packed with 64 inflatables, 16 animatronic monsters, plus dozens of props and decorations. There's even a haunted trail for kids to explore.

Boyer has been setting up her yard like this for the last four or five years to make lasting memories for her children and the kids in the neighborhood.

With hundreds of children coming over each year, the family decided to incorporate a community service project. So since 2015, they've been collecting food and monetary donations for the Channel One Regional Food Bank.

"This is just one of my favorite times of the year just because it attracts so many in our neighborhood and so many people in the community, and they smile and they enjoy it and the kids love it. And it just makes the whole work and all the setup worthwhile," Boyer said.

Families are welcome to visit the attraction any night, as long as it's not too windy for the inflatables. The displays are usually set up around 6 p.m. and families usually stop by around 9 p.m., Boyer said.

Boyer said last year, about 1,300 trick-or-treaters visited the attraction and the family collected a barrel and a half of food, plus $180 in cash donations for Channel One.

This year, they're taking donations through Nov. 3.

