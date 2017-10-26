Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing

Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in the family's home.More >>
The Board of Animal Health has confirmed the first case of West Nile virus in a Minnesota horse in more than a year.More >>
Emergency crews were on scene and a building was evacuated for a possible gas leak at RCTC.More >>
A local Chamber of Commerce Executive Director is taking a medical leave starting immediately.More >>
The Iowa Department of Transportation posted on Facebook, reminding people that fall is breeding season for deer.More >>
Two people are arrested after a fight breaks out between family members. The fight happened Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at 2700 Knollwood Drive Southeast in Rochester.More >>
Another construction project ramps up in downtown Rochester leading to a lane closure. The Residence at Discovery Square project was approved by the Rochester City Council in July, despite some concerns about its removal of affordable housing in the area.More >>
State officials, healthcare providers and law enforcement in Iowa are teaming up to put an end to opioid abuse.More >>
According to the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was executed at a home near the intersection of County Road 14 and 145th Avenue, near Cherry Grove, between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Two people are arrested after a fight breaks out between family members. The fight happened Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at 2700 Knollwood Drive Southeast in Rochester.More >>
A husband and wife musical duo -- once homeless in Rochester -- has since performed all over the country and hosted an Emmy-winning TV show. And recently, they learned their original songs are featured in a film starring Willem Dafoe.More >>
The leadership of Mayo Clinic revealed to Rochester community and business leaders Wednesday that the medical non-profit is planning to spend an additional $1.2 billion on capital projects in Rochester from 2018-2022. Mayo has already spent $1.1 billion so far in the Med City as part of its "Destination Medical Center" initiative. Also, in the past five years, the Clinic has added 3,000 new employees, bringing its total work force in Rochester to 36,547 people.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in the family's home.More >>
