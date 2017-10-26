All clear given after emergency crews respond to RCTC for report - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

All clear given after emergency crews respond to RCTC for reported gas leak

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Emergency crews were on scene and a building was evacuated for a possible gas leak at RCTC.

According to the Rochester Fire Deputy Chief Steve Belau, there was a report of a strong odor of natural gas inside the RCTC Heinz Center Thursday morning.

With the help of Minnesota Energy, the fire department was able to determine there was no gas leak.

The all clear was given around noon that students and faculty could return to the building.

Fire and Minnesota Energy personnel are continuing to attempt to identify a source or explanation for the reported concern.

