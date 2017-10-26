A local Chamber of Commerce Executive Director is taking a medical leave starting immediately.

According to the Albert Lea - Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director Randy Kehr, will be taking an indefinite medical leave effective immediately. Kehr has been battling cancer since mid-July.

While Kehr is gone, Tom Newell, will serve as interim director of the Chamber. He will take on the role starting Monday, October 30th and will be appearing at many meetings and functions on the Chamber’s behalf.

“We are fortunate to have Tom available to serve while Randy recovers”, said Justin Oman of Security Bank and new Board Chair. “The board believes that Tom’s leadership experience will be extremely useful during this time”, he said.