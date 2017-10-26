Drunken fight with police lands one Rochester man in jail, another man cited

From left to right: Luis Ovalle and Andrew Zavala

Two people are arrested after a fight breaks out between family members.

The fight happened Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at 2700 Knollwood Drive Southeast in Rochester. According to Rochester police, they arrested Luis Ovalle, 21, of Rochester, and Andrew Zavala, 21, of Rochester.

Police were tipped off about the fight after they received a call saying an intoxicated Ovalle was being aggressive with Zavala. When police arrived, they decided Ovalle needed to be taken to detox. As the officers tried to bring Ovalle in, he started a fight with them. During the fight, both the officers body cameras fell off.

As the fight continued, Zavala picked up both cameras and continued to record what was happening. Officers said while Zavala was recording the fight, he was interfering with their arrest. Officers then place Zavala in handcuffs.

Ovalle faces obstruction with force charge and damage to property, a gross misdemeanor.

Zavala was cited for obstruction.