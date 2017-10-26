Rochester man arrested after two month long narcotic investigation

Narcotic investigation that started in September ends with one man being arrested.

The arrest happened after a warrant was executed Wednesday morning at 1618 Marion Road #230. According to Rochester police, Angel Castellanos, 32, of Rochester was taken into custody. Police said informants made deals with Castellanos out of the trailer for months.

When executing the warrant, they used the Emergency Response Unit because the trailer was in a difficult spot on top of a hill and the suspect had a history of weapon possession.

At first, Castellanos did not come out right away, so police used a flash bang outside the trailer as a diversion. Castellanos came out shortly after.

Police arrested Castellanos and found more than an ounce of meth on him.

Castellanos faces first degree sales and possession charge, plus third degree sales. He also had a 5-year-old inside the trailer, so he faces a charge of storing meth in presence of a child, a felony.

There were also two females inside the trailer too.