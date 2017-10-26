Reverse Seared Chop with Cornbread and Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes

What you need

1 2-3 pound Chop (buy this about 3 days ahead of time and leave unwrapped in fridge and flip and replace pan under each morning

6 Cloves of garlic peeled and chopped or buy the jars of done about a 1/4 cup total

3 TBS Coarse Sea Salt

2 TBS Ground black pepper

Directions:

Preheated grill to 250 degrees

Remove from Fridge rub garlic and Salt and pepper into both sides of chop and let rest for an hour before grilling

Grilling:

Adjust coals do there is coals on both sides of the grill and a bare spot in the middle

When the grill/smoker is pre-heated place on the roast in the middle Directly of the bare spot of coals (this an indirect cooking method)

Cook the Chop to an internal temperature of 125 degrees at this low temp this will infuse the smoke into the meat. When internal temperature of 125 is reached remove from grill and let rest. Increase the grill temperature to 550 degrees. When the the grill is pre-heat to 550 degrees return the steak to the grill and 2 minutes and do a quarter turn of the meat, cook another 2 minutes and flip steak and repeat process. This should give you a nice medium-rare to medium steak. About 135-140 degrees for internal temperature

Note: Maintaining grill temp is key, void peaking or checking. use a wired meat thermometer to keep eye on internal cooking temp

Corn Bread

1 cup all-purpose flour, (spooned and leveled)

1 cup stone-ground yellow cornmeal

3 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

1 1/2 cups low-fat buttermilk

2 large eggs

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (4 ounces)

1 cup corn

2 tablespoons butter

DIRECTIONS

Preheat Smoker/Grill to 425 degrees.

In a large bowl, whisk flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking soda, salt, and pepper; make a well in center of flour mixture. Add buttermilk and eggs to well, and whisk to loosen eggs. Gently incorporate dry ingredients, then mix in cheese.

Place butter in a 9-inch cast-iron skillet; bake until butter is melted. Remove from oven, and tilt to coat bottom and sides.

Pour batter into Spring Form Pan; bake until golden and a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cornbread cool before opening pan at least 15 minutes before cutting. Serve warm or at room temperature. Wrap completely cooled bread in plastic, and store at room temperature up to 1 day.

Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes

Directions

Bake 3 Sweet Potatoes in oven for 1 hour at 375 or until completely tender. Place in fridge to cool completely.

Before cutting potato in half flatten the sides a bit by pressing into the cutting board

Cut potato in half making the slice parallel to the flatten sides

Using a spoon hollow out each half being carefully to leave and edge all the way the around Lay the halved and hollowed skins on a cookie sheet and set aside

The Filling - All Inside of potatoes