Throwback Thursday: the rise and fall of Rochester's Worrall Hospital

The Worrall Hospital, built in 1919 and named for William Worrall Mayo, father to Drs. Will and Charlie, was located at 215-217 Third Street SW.

It was originally intended to be a nurses dormitory, but was never used as such.

Instead, it was used for patients seeking treatment for eyes, ears, nose, and throat related issues.

The Worrall Hospital was eventually replaced by the Rochester Methodist Hospital, which was built in 1966.

Just a few years later in October 1970, Worrall Hospital was demolished.