Throwback Thursday: the rise and fall of Rochester's Worrall Hos - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Throwback Thursday: the rise and fall of Rochester's Worrall Hospital

Posted:
By Jacob Murphey, Anchor/Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KTTC) -

The Worrall Hospital, built in 1919 and named for William Worrall Mayo, father to Drs. Will and Charlie, was located at 215-217 Third Street SW. 

It was originally intended to be a nurses dormitory, but was never used as such. 

Instead, it was used for patients seeking treatment for eyes, ears, nose, and throat related issues. 

The Worrall Hospital was eventually replaced by the Rochester Methodist Hospital, which was built in 1966. 

Just a few years later in October 1970, Worrall Hospital was demolished.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.