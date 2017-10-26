Lane closure in effect near downtown housing project

Another construction project ramps up in downtown Rochester leading to a lane closure.

The Residence at Discovery Square project was approved by the Rochester City Council in July, despite some concerns about its removal of affordable housing in the area. The six-story mixed use development pairs with Destination Medical Center's major Discovery Square project.

Starting Thursday, the 500 block of 3rd Avenue Southwest will be affected by construction. The most westerly north bound traffic lane will close. Street parking won't be possible on either side of the block.

These changes will continue for as long as construction lasts. The project is expected to be ongoing until fall of next year.