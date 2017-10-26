Iowa officials are teaming up to put an end to opioid abuse

State officials, healthcare providers and law enforcement in Iowa are teaming up to put an end to opioid abuse.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds toured the Mercy Medical Center's treatment facility in Dubuque County. She also spent time with experts to discuss the challenges they face in the opioid crisis.

So far, there have been 16 heroin related overdoses this year, with four resulting in death. Now many in Iowa are looking for a solution.

"Or that we have treatment facilities where they can have timely access to treatment and they don't have to wait, right now we see delays, from when patients are able to enter treatment, because we do not have residential care in our community or opioid specific detox, so these are some things we are diligently working on," said Mercy Turning Point Coordinator Malissa Sprenger.

Another solution mentioned was monitoring the amount of prescriptions given out by doctors and nurses.

Gov. Reynolds will host an opioid awareness event on Thursday at Drake University.