Stewartville City Council approves new fire department air tanks and day care center plot

Another construction project ramps up in downtown Rochester leading to a lane closure. The Residence at Discovery Square project was approved by the Rochester City Council in July, despite some concerns about its removal of affordable housing in the area.More >>
State officials, healthcare providers and law enforcement in Iowa are teaming up to put an end to opioid abuse.More >>
The Stewartville Fire Department will soon replace the air tanks for its firefighters. The Stewartville City Council gave the green light for the replacement Wednesday night.More >>
According to the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was executed at a home near the intersection of County Road 14 and 145th Avenue, near Cherry Grove, between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
A husband and wife musical duo -- once homeless in Rochester -- has since performed all over the country and hosted an Emmy-winning TV show. And recently, they learned their original songs are featured in a film starring Willem Dafoe.More >>
Governor Mark Dayton declared the day "Wellstone Remembrance Day" in the state.More >>
The leadership of Mayo Clinic revealed to Rochester community and business leaders Wednesday that the medical non-profit is planning to spend an additional $1.2 billion on capital projects in Rochester from 2018-2022. Mayo has already spent $1.1 billion so far in the Med City as part of its "Destination Medical Center" initiative. Also, in the past five years, the Clinic has added 3,000 new employees, bringing its total work force in Rochester to 36,547 people.More >>
A group of Mayo cashiers at two Mayo hospitals have voted unanimously to join SEIU Healthcare Minnesota.More >>
A police department in the Pittsburgh suburbs is warning people of a "Hitman" text-messaging scam making the rounds.More >>
A husband and wife musical duo -- once homeless in Rochester -- has since performed all over the country and hosted an Emmy-winning TV show. And recently, they learned their original songs are featured in a film starring Willem Dafoe.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to pull over a car that contained Luke Elias Hottel, 35, around noon Tuesday on Highway 14, west of Rochester.More >>
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 74 near Elba Township.More >>
