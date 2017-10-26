Stewartville City Council approves new fire department air tanks and day care center plot

The Stewartville Fire Department will soon replace the air tanks for its firefighters. The Stewartville City Council gave the green light for the replacement Wednesday night.

The fire department will upgrade 15 tanks that are nearing the end of their life expectancy with newer used tanks.

The City Council also approved a purchase agreement for an undeveloped plot in the Schumann Business Park for the future Sprouts Childcare and Early Education Center.

Construction on the new day care center is expected to start after the first of the year and the goal is for the business to be up and running by the end of summer 2018.