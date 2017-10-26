Pistons big second quarter leads to 21-point defeat of Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves didn't have Jimmy Butler for the second straight game as he battles an upper respiratory infection and his steadying influence was missed once again. A second quarter onslaught from Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons led to a 122-101 loss.

Negatives:

Let's start with the negatives because frankly there are many of them.

1. Starting with that second quarter. In the second the Wolves were badly outscored 40-18, seeing a three point lead turn into a 63-44 halftime deficit. The Wolves in that quarter went 6-19 from the field, and 1-6 from three while the Pistons went 13-20 from the field and 6-8 from three, including two from Tobias Harris and three from Avery Bradley. In that quarter, Tobias Harris led the way with 12 points in the quarter, as he had 34 in the game.

2. The Wolves defense in the second amplified their struggles on that end so far this season. The Wolves rank dead last in defensive rating, which says how many points a team is expected to allow per 100 possessions. This year the Wolves defensive rating is 114.0 which is 2.5 points worse then the next closest team and 14.1 points per game away from cracking the top ten. In this game, the Wolves allowed the Pistons to shoot over 50% from the field at 52.2, and allowed them to shoot 44.1% from beyond the arc, making 15-34 three-point shots.

3. The Wolves then were outmatched in and outplayed in multiple other categories as they were out-rebounded once again, this time 55-46, they gave up 24 fast break points while scoring none, and gave up 52 points in the paint to only 38 by the Wolves. The defense and rebounding that supposed to come with Taj Gibson hasn't come as he only hauled in three rebounds. Gorgui Dieng coming off the bench and in his 15 minutes brought in five rebounds, and Karl-Anthony Towns brought in his regular 10 but no one else brought in more than four.

Positives:

1. Andrew Wiggins bounced back offensively in this game as he scored 21 on 7-12 shooting and hit 6-9 free throws. He also collected two steals but had five turnovers. Wiggins also grabbed three rebounds, but with his athleticism, he should be looking to grab four or more per game.

2. Jeff Teague finally had a good game scoring 18 points on 8-14 shooting and 2-3 from three point range. He also collected six assists and a steal, with a modest three turnovers.

3. Last positive, as always Karl-Anthony Towns. KAT had his usual 20-plus points and 10 boards, as he put in 23 points for the game. Towns was 8-16 from the field, and also hit three of six three pointers, and was a perfect 4-4 from the line.

The Wolves are back at home Friday night after a travel day Thursday, as they play the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. at the Target Center in Minneapolis.