Minnesotans remember Sen. Paul Wellstone 15 years after his death

Wednesday marked 15 years since Senator Paul Wellstone, along with his wife, daughter, and five others, died in a plane crash in Northern Minnesota.

To mark the somber occasion, Governor Mark Dayton declared the day "Wellstone Remembrance Day" in the state.

Wellstone was a North Carolina native but worked as a political science professor at Carleton College from 1969 to 1990.

He had been running for a third term when he died 12 days before the 2002 election.

One of his last campaign stops before his death was in Rochester.

He attended a rally in the Med City for the Minnesota Nurses Association three days before the crash.

U.S. Senator Al Franken took to the Senate floor Tuesday night and spoke on the legacy of Paul Wellstone.

"In the final days of the 2002 campaign, he [Wellstone] said, 'I don't represent the big oil and pharmaceutical companies. They already have great representation in Washington. Its the rest of the people who need it. I represent the people of Minnesota,'" Franken recalled.