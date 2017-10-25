'You have to dream big:' Couple once homeless in Rochester now performing music across US

A husband and wife musical duo -- once homeless in Rochester -- has since performed all over the country and hosted an Emmy-winning TV show. And recently, they learned their original songs are featured in a film starring Willem Dafoe.

Jack and Kitty Norton were both born in Minneapolis. But Kitty and her family moved to Jamaica when she was just 2 days old.

Kitty eventually moved back to Minnesota, and she met Jack for the first time while they were auditioning for Perpich Arts High School in Golden Valley, Minn. They were both 14 years old.

"We became high school sweethearts," said Kitty. "And we've been playing -- we were in a jug band in high school -- and we've been playing together ever since."

But they said their parents didn't approve of their interracial relationship, and Jack's family kicked him out of the house.

"[My parents] basically put their foot down and said, 'We don't believe in this. And you can either stay with Kitty and get the hell out or go along with us,' and I just never looked back," Jack said.

After graduating high school, Jack enrolled in the auto mechanic program at Rochester Community and Technical College. But he said he did terribly and eventually dropped out.

With little money, Jack and Kitty became homeless and lived in a Rochester storage locker.

"It got so cold, but I guess this is the story of us. This is where we started so I guess that's a nice thing," said Kitty.

Despite being homeless, the couple performed all over the area. They describe their style of music as "organic vaudeville and jug band folk."

Eventually, Jack and Kitty saved enough money to get their own apartment in the Twin Cities. After about a year, they moved to Nashville to focus on their music career. Their performances caught the attention of PBS, which offered them their own music-themed kids show called The Zinghoppers Show. Jack and Kitty said they had to fund 100 percent of the production cost themselves in order to retain full ownership.

Over two seasons, their show received six Emmy nominations and won twice.

"We couldn't attend the ceremony because we were too broke when that happened," Kitty recalled.

"We had just paid for the entire show and had literally no money in the account," Jack added. "We didn't think there was any way we would ever win. We were up against Ken Burns and all these other song-writing stuff, and we were like, 'Whatever, there's no way we'll win."

Jack and Kitty said their show continues to air on PBS stations across the country.

The husband and wife also performed for various celebrities in Nashville. They recalled performing at a birthday party for one of country singer Brad Paisley's kids. Then, there was another time when they performed at the Nashville Public Library, where actress Nicole Kidman approached and said her kids were fans.

In addition, Jack and Kitty said they performed at a county fair in front of members of the band, Kings of Leon, and even quarterback Eli Manning attended their shows.

After several years in Nashville, the couple moved back to Minneapolis and continues to tour all over the country.

"Last year, we played at the Kennedy Center in D.C., and the week before that, we were at a barn dance in Iowa," Jack said.

This summer alone, they've performed in 32 states. Despite their success, they never forget where they began.

"All of those challenges we faced brought us closer together, and I feel like the first two years of our relationship post-high school -- that was like, I mean, we went through everything you could possibly go through as a couple," said Jack. "But I look back at it now and I'm kind of grateful, and I feel like it's made me into a stronger person."

"In order to keep the grit, to keep going, you have to dream," Kitty added. "And so in order to have the passion, you have to dream big so the sky's the limit."

Jack and Kitty recently learned that four of their original songs will be featured in the film, "The Florida Project," starring Willem Dafoe.

The couple will be performing on Friday, Oct. 27 at The Jive Mill at 212 N. Broadway Ave. in Rochester. For ticket information, CLICK HERE. The concert will run from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For more information on Jack and Kitty, including their tour schedule, visit jackandkittymusic.com.