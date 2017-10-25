Riverland Community College hosts Career & College Fair, attracting more than 1,000 area high school students

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 74 near Elba Township.More >>
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 74 near Elba Township.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to pull over a car that contained Luke Elias Hottel, 35, around noon Tuesday on Highway 14, west of Rochester.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to pull over a car that contained Luke Elias Hottel, 35, around noon Tuesday on Highway 14, west of Rochester.More >>
Crews initially dug Silver Lake out as a part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal Project to get people working. Now it has filled up once again.More >>
Crews initially dug Silver Lake out as a part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal Project to get people working. Now it has filled up once again.More >>
A police department in the Pittsburgh suburbs is warning people of a "Hitman" text-messaging scam making the rounds.More >>
A police department in the Pittsburgh suburbs is warning people of a "Hitman" text-messaging scam making the rounds.More >>
A group of Mayo cashiers at two Mayo hospitals have voted unanimously to join SEIU Healthcare Minnesota.More >>
A group of Mayo cashiers at two Mayo hospitals have voted unanimously to join SEIU Healthcare Minnesota.More >>
Freeborn County Attorney David Walker says Quinten Amos, 36, is facing a first degree sales of methamphetamine charge.More >>
Freeborn County Attorney David Walker says Quinten Amos, 36, is facing a first degree sales of methamphetamine charge.More >>
After talks of a refugee ban, St. Cloud leaders said they support a resolution that welcomes all. Council member Jeff Johnson proposed a resolution on refugee resettlement.More >>
After talks of a refugee ban, St. Cloud leaders said they support a resolution that welcomes all. Council member Jeff Johnson proposed a resolution on refugee resettlement.More >>