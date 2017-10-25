Mayo Clinic planning $1.2 billion in capital spending in Rochester from 2018-2022

The leadership of Mayo Clinic revealed to Rochester community and business leaders Wednesday that the medical non-profit is planning to spend an additional $1.2 billion on capital projects in Rochester from 2018-2022.

Mayo has already spent $1.1 billion so far in the Med City as part of its "Destination Medical Center" initiative. Also, as part of its expansion in Rochester in the past five years, the Clinic has added 3,000 new employees, bringing its total work force in Rochester to 36,547 people.

The overview of Mayo Clinic's footprint in Rochester and its general plans for the future under DMC came at an invitation-only luncheon at Phillips Hall in the Siebens Building at noon on Wednesday. Among those invited was Quincy Media Inc. Regional Vice President and KTTC General Manager Jerry Watson, who shared portions of the presentation.

The President and CEO of Mayo Clinic, Dr. John Noseworthy, said Mayo is in a very strong position right now, and intends to stay that way "with the help of the breadth of talent we're blessed with at Mayo Clinic." He said Clinic leaders are optimistic despite the challenges of having the world-class health care organization having to "swim upstream" compared to competitors because of its Upper Midwest location.

Jeff Bolton, Mayo's Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, told the community leaders that the Clinic is thankful for the support that Rochester and the business community has given to Destination Medical Center, and is confident that plans will continue to gel. But he said just getting through the growth period will continue to be a challenge. Bolton said Mayo understands that it "has a target on its back" from rural Minnesota.

To that, Noseworthy echoed that sentiment, adding "it would be nice of those of you in the room would verbalize support for us."

Bolton shared with the business leaders that 78 new technical businesses that partnered with Mayo have spun off to help grow the Rochester area economy. Of those, said Bolton, 42 remain in Minnesota and 28 of them are still based in Rochester. Noseworthy emphasized that the Clinic's "long view of DMC is that it will be an economic benefit to the entire state."

The undertaking of transitioning to electronic medical records is a whole separate project and is one that will not only prove to be expensive but involve intensive training by some 35-thousand Mayo Clinic employees next spring. Clinic leaders said $1.5 billion has been spent on the effort, and as the training unfolds next spring, it will inevitably have an impact on the number of patients Mayo is able to care for in Rochester.

To the recent outcry about involving Mayo in the campaign to create affordable housing in the Rochester area, Bolton pointed out that the Clinic has long been concerned about the problem. Bolton reminded those present that Mayo had been a founding member of the First Homes project in the early 1990s and continues to be involved. Watson noted that KTTC Television was also among the founding members of First Homes in Rochester, along with Mayo Clinic.

Through it all, Noseworthy wanted to express gratitude to Rochester and the people of surrounding areas for their support.

"The partnership with the business community has been amazing," said Noseworthy. He shared a story of a woman who came to Rochester for treatment, never expecting to be admitted as a patient, but then had to send her husband out to buy a robe at a clothing store. A person at that store heard him asking questions of a clerk, and went out to a store in the mall and bought her the robe. "This happens all the time in Rochester," said Noseworthy.