Authorities searching for wanted Minnesota man near Cherry Grove

NEAR CHERRY GROVE, Minn. (KTTC) -

A manhunt is underway for a Minnesota man wanted in multiple counties.

According to the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was executed in Cherry Grove, between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The search warrant was for a 34-year-old man who has numerous warrants in Fillmore and Mower County.

When authorities made entry, the suspect was not inside. Authorities learned that the man had taken a dirt bike and drove off before they arrived.

In response, authorities expanded their search about five miles outside of Cherry Grove. Authorities are continuing to search for the suspect.

Authorities are not releasing the suspect's name at this time.

Fillmore County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Austin Police and the Mower County Task Force.

This is a developing story. KTTC will bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

