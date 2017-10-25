Authorities searching for wanted Minnesota man near Cherry Grove

The leadership of Mayo Clinic revealed to Rochester community and business leaders Wednesday that the medical non-profit is planning to spend an additional $1.2 billion on capital projects in Rochester from 2018-2022. Mayo has already spent $1.1 billion so far in the Med City as part of its "Destination Medical Center" initiative. Also, in the past five years, the Clinic has added 3,000 new employees, bringing its total work force in Rochester to 36,547 people.More >>
According to the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was executed at a home near the intersection of County Road 14 and 145th Avenue, near Cherry Grove, between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
A group of Mayo cashiers at two Mayo hospitals have voted unanimously to join SEIU Healthcare Minnesota.More >>
A police department in the Pittsburgh suburbs is warning people of a "Hitman" text-messaging scam making the rounds.More >>
Two legislators from Southeastern Minnesota are holding a news conference in St. Paul, to encourage support for a "Identity Theft Passport Program" in the state.More >>
President Donald Trump's 120-day worldwide ban on refugees entering the United States is ending as his administration prepares to unveil new screening procedures.More >>
Police say a man has been arrested for placing an explosive near a fire station in Ramsey.More >>
The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee says an examination of U.S. military involvement around the world needs to be a part of the discussion around this month's fatal ambush of four U.S. soldiers in Niger.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to pull over a car that contained Luke Elias Hottel, 35, around noon Tuesday on Highway 14, west of Rochester.More >>
Target says customers want it to pause the "Christmas creep." It says it wants to be more in tune with customers' mindset, so it plans to ease in holiday promotions this year while better recognizing Thanksgiving.More >>
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 74 near Elba Township.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to pull over a car that contained Luke Elias Hottel, 35, around noon Tuesday on Highway 14, west of Rochester.More >>
Crews initially dug Silver Lake out as a part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal Project to get people working. Now it has filled up once again.More >>
A police department in the Pittsburgh suburbs is warning people of a "Hitman" text-messaging scam making the rounds.More >>
A group of Mayo cashiers at two Mayo hospitals have voted unanimously to join SEIU Healthcare Minnesota.More >>
Freeborn County Attorney David Walker says Quinten Amos, 36, is facing a first degree sales of methamphetamine charge.More >>
After talks of a refugee ban, St. Cloud leaders said they support a resolution that welcomes all. Council member Jeff Johnson proposed a resolution on refugee resettlement.More >>
