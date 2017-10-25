Police across country warn of 'Hitman' texting scam - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Police across country warn of 'Hitman' texting scam

Posted:
(AP) -

A police department in the Pittsburgh suburbs is warning people of a "Hitman" text-messaging scam making the rounds.

The scammers send messages to cellphones saying, "Hello. A friend/family of yours paid me to kill you. To spare your life you have 48 hours to pay the sum of $5,000."

Police in Whitehall say anybody who gets such a text should ignore it, because responding to it just lets the scammers know they've reached a live phone account -- and the scam will escalate from there. People who are unnerved by the texts can also contact the FBI.

The texts include an email address to someone calling themselves the "Icemankiller" and appears to be a variation on a scam that began in 2007, when the messages were sent via email instead of text.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.