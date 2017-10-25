Group of cashiers at two Mayo hospitals unanimously votes to join SEIU

A group of cashiers at two Mayo hospitals have voted unanimously to join SEIU Healthcare Minnesota. The cashiers work at Saint Marys and Methodist and are employed by Morrison.

The vote was counted Tuesday evening, with nearly 90% of the eligible workers casting ballots. All of the votes were to join the union.

This vote marks the third election of Morrison employees to join SEIU Healthcare Minnesota within the last year.

Ida Bush, a Morrison employee, shared why her group became the latest to join SEIU Healthcare Minnesota following Mayo's outsourcing move last year. "I felt that we needed a voice at work, and I want the same opportunities that people in the union have had," said Bush. "We all deserve to be treated fairly!"

The new bargaining unit of 26 cashiers will send requests for bargaining dates once the election is officially certified.