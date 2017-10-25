Senate kills rule that made it easier to sue banks

The U.S. Senate voted Tuesday night to overturn an Obama-era rule that would make it easier for consumers to join forces to sue banks, credit card companies and other financial firms such as Equifax.

Vice President Mike Pence had to cast a tie-breaking vote.

The rule barred banks from using fine-print in their contracts to force consumers into arbitration to resolve disputes.

The house passed the measure in July and President Trump is expected to sign it.