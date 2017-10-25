Eyota man taken to hospital after crash in Winona County

A police department in the Pittsburgh suburbs is warning people of a "Hitman" text-messaging scam making the rounds.More >>
Two legislators from Southeastern Minnesota are holding a news conference in St. Paul, to encourage support for a "Identity Theft Passport Program" in the state.More >>
President Donald Trump's 120-day worldwide ban on refugees entering the United States is ending as his administration prepares to unveil new screening procedures.More >>
The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee says an examination of U.S. military involvement around the world needs to be a part of the discussion around this month's fatal ambush of four U.S. soldiers in Niger.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to pull over a car that contained Luke Elias Hottel, 35, around noon Tuesday on Highway 14, west of Rochester.More >>
Target says customers want it to pause the "Christmas creep." It says it wants to be more in tune with customers' mindset, so it plans to ease in holiday promotions this year while better recognizing Thanksgiving.More >>
Doing what they can for their city. Some Mantorville residents helped perform maintenance on the city's dam after it started leaking and the problem wasn't addressed. The Mantorville Dam was built in the late 1800s but was destroyed in 1949. Two years later, in 1951, a group of farmers and city volunteers got together to rebuild the dam and add an ice breaker. The power of the water started to dissolve the minerals in the hardened cement over the years, causing a...More >>
The accident happened around 7 p.m. in the 8200 block of 70th Street Southeast.More >>
The affordable housing debate is back at the forefront of city council's considerations. And members say they're ready to start making some policy decisions. City staff came to the council with a list of six recommendations for affordable housing, all of them incorporate the use of Tax increment financing or TIF.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to pull over a car that contained Luke Elias Hottel, 35, around noon Tuesday on Highway 14, west of Rochester.More >>
Crews initially dug Silver Lake out as a part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal Project to get people working. Now it has filled up once again.More >>
Freeborn County Attorney David Walker says Quinten Amos, 36, is facing a first degree sales of methamphetamine charge.More >>
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 74 near Elba Township.More >>
The pursuit began near Byron, when a Olmsted County deputy ran a tag of a stolen pickup truck driving along Country Club Road SW.More >>
A fire severely damaged a large building that housed chickens near Charles City, Iowa, Monday evening. According to Charles City Fire Chief Eric Whipple, crews got the call at 4:57 p.m. about the fire at 2640 7 Mile Road, just west of city limits.More >>
According to RPD, the officer responded to a call of a drunk driver parked along the side of 50th Street Northwest.More >>
