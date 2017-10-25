Eyota man taken to hospital after crash in Winona County

A Minnesota man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Winona County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 74 near Elba Township.

State Patrol said a car driven by William Lastine, 40, of Eyota, left the roadway and went through the cable barrier. The car eventually came to a stop in a nearby creek.

Lastine was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

Winona County Sheriff's Office, St. Charles Police and Fire departments assisted.