Tensions high in St. Cloud over refugee resettlement

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KTTC) -

After talks of a refugee ban, St. Cloud leaders said they support a resolution that welcomes all.

Council member Jeff Johnson proposed a resolution on refugee resettlement. Johnson's resolution stops refugees moving to St. Cloud temporarily until Lutheran Social Services demonstrates it's not in violation of federal law.

More than 300 people showed up to the city council meeting , some were supporters of the ban, and others were not.

Another city council member wrote a resolution to make St. Cloud a more welcoming community regardless of background and that measure passed five to one.

"The lion's share of the e-mails I got were very supportive. A lot of them had taxpayers say this program is secretive, it's not in compliance with federal law, I pay taxes, I want a say in this program. And it needs to be transparent," said council member Johnson.

