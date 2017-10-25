Stand up against bullying Wednesday

Life is better when we all treat each other with kindness, especially in our schools. Wednesday is Unity Day, the annual event where schools across the country take the time to promote respect and tolerance.

Students at Friedell Middle School in Rochester are participating in their annual Unity Walk to stand up against bullying. Seventh graders will be walking outside with positive and anti-bullying signs from 9:15-10:00 a.m. It's all about holding each other up instead of bringing others down.

Everyone can take part to show bullying is wrong by wearing something orange. This sends a unified message of hope and support to those that experience bullying.

