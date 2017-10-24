City officials say it's time to dredge Silver Lake

Crews initially dug Silver Lake out as a part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal Project to get people working.

Now it has filled up once again.

"Silver Lake and the associated flood channels upstream of the Lake need to be dredged," Megan Moeller with Rochester Public Works, said. "They fill up with sediment, as they are designed to do, and they do require periodic dredging to remove those sediments and restore the storage capacity for flood waters."

There are about 210,000 cubic yards of sediment in the lake, making it on average 3 feet deep.

That's too shallow for the lake to work as intended.

However public works officials say this is not anything out of the ordinary.

"It's just the nature of where we live," Moeller said. "There's sediments in the water."

The sediment is made up of mostly silt and sand, with minimal to no amounts of contamination.

"They test for a wide variety of compounds and all of our results came back good that there is essentially no contamination to worry about," Nate Anderson, one of the engineering consultants, said.

The current plan will restrict the use of the lake.

"Our recommendation is to use a mechanical excavation process in which the lake would be lowered," Anderson said.

However crews hope to do the work during the late Fall and Winter of 2019 and 2020

While the $5 million for the project will all be coming from a flood control fund, the dredging of the lake depends on state funds.

"Silver Lake dredging is based on the bridge bonding money for the 7th Street Northeast bridge," Moeller said. "That is part of the haul route for the fully loaded trucks so that bridge needs to be rehabilitated before we can drive those trucks."