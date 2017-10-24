Man caught selling meth to undercover agent in Freeborn County - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Man caught selling meth to undercover agent in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -

Authorities in Albert Lea have lowered the boom on a man who has been prosecuted multiple times on drug crimes.

Freeborn County Attorney David Walker says Quinten Amos, 36, is facing a first degree sales of methamphetamine charge, after he allegedly sold more than 18 grams of meth to an undercover agent on October 11th.

On October 20th, Walker said Amos was stopped and arrested with 40 grams of meth in his possession, along with $ 27 thousand.

Amos is behind bars on a $150 thousand bond in Albert Lea.

