Man caught selling meth to undercover agent in Freeborn County

Crews initially dug Silver Lake out as a part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal Project to get people working. Now it has filled up once again.
Freeborn County Attorney David Walker says Quinten Amos, 36, is facing a first degree sales of methamphetamine charge.
Target says customers want it to pause the "Christmas creep." It says it wants to be more in tune with customers' mindset, so it plans to ease in holiday promotions this year while better recognizing Thanksgiving.
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to pull over a car that contained Luke Elias Hottel, 35, around noon Tuesday on Highway 14, west of Rochester.
A fire severely damaged a large building that housed chickens near Charles City, Iowa, Monday evening. According to Charles City Fire Chief Eric Whipple, crews got the call at 4:57 p.m. about the fire at 2640 7 Mile Road, just west of city limits.
The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee says an examination of U.S. military involvement around the world needs to be a part of the discussion around this month's fatal ambush of four U.S. soldiers in Niger.
President Donald Trump's 120-day worldwide ban on refugees entering the United States is ending as his administration prepares to unveil new screening procedures.
Two legislators from Southeastern Minnesota are holding a news conference in St. Paul, to encourage support for a "Identity Theft Passport Program" in the state.
According to RPD, the officer responded to a call of a drunk driver parked along the side of 50th Street Northwest.
The pursuit began near Byron, when a Olmsted County deputy ran a tag of a stolen pickup truck driving along Country Club Road SW.
Freeborn County Attorney David Walker says Quinten Amos, 36, is facing a first degree sales of methamphetamine charge.
A major drug dealer in Rochester lands behind bars, thanks to a package delivery gone wrong. Rochester police had been investigating Dwight Barnes, 47, for months before arresting him Friday.
Two shootings, nearly half mile apart, are now under investigation by Rochester Police.
