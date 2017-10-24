Manhunt underway for wanted man after car chase in NW Rochester

A manhunt is underway in Olmsted County for a man wanted for terroristic threats.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to pull over a car that contained Luke Elias Hottel, 35, around noon Tuesday on Highway 14, west of Rochester. Hottel has an active warrant in Olmsted County for felony terroristic threats.

While trying to pull over the vehicle, deputies said the vehicle sped away from them. The vehicle continued east on Highway 14 until it got off at West Circle Drive Northwest. The vehicle then turned west on 7th Street Northwest.

When the vehicle got on 7th Street Northwest, deputies ended their chase due to safety concerns for the public.

Hottel is described as follow:

White male

Approximately 6’1’’

Around 200 lbs.

Brown hair and brown eyes.

Hottel was in a green Ford Taurus with Minnesota the license plate 101WDK.

At this time the sheriff's office does not know the identity of the driver of the vehicle, but they have a strong reason to believe that is a known, criminal associate of Hottel.

If you have any information about Hottel’s whereabouts you can contact the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office at the following:

911 if you see Hottel. The sheriff's office warns to not approach him.

Communication Unit: 507-328-6800

Rochester/Olmsted Crimestoppers: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) http://rochesterolmstedcrimestoppers.org