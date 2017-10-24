Man arrested after explosive found near fire station

Police say a man has been arrested for placing an explosive near a fire station in Ramsey.

A citizen who saw the man placing a pipe bomb in some woods behind the station called police Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Bomb Squad was called to the scene and determined it contained explosive material. The bomb squad deactivated the device.

The Star Tribune says authorities executed a search warrant at a nearby residence and arrested a man. He's being held in the Anoka County Jail. A woman at the residence was also arrested for possessing a controlled substance.