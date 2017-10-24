Local lawmakers encouraging support for new 'Identity Theft Passport Program'

Two legislators from Southeastern Minnesota are holding a news conference in St. Paul, to encourage support for a "Identity Theft Passport Program" in the state.

State Senator Dave Senjem, of Rochester, and State Rep. Duane Quam, of Byron, are coming together to promote House File 62, which they claim would help identity theft victims in Minnesota. Other states, including Iowa, already have a similar program.

The program would allow victims to sign up for an "Identity Theft Passport" to help protect them from arrest for offenses committed by a person who stole their identity.

The lawmakers argue that "it's past time we have new tools to combat" identity theft, especially considering recent data breaches in the news.