Local lawmakers encouraging support for new 'Identity Theft Passport Program'

A fire severely damaged a large building that housed chickens near Charles City, Iowa, Monday evening. According to Charles City Fire Chief Eric Whipple, crews got the call at 4:57 p.m. about the fire at 2640 7 Mile Road, just west of city limits.More >>
A fire severely damaged a large building that housed chickens near Charles City, Iowa, Monday evening. According to Charles City Fire Chief Eric Whipple, crews got the call at 4:57 p.m. about the fire at 2640 7 Mile Road, just west of city limits.More >>
The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee says an examination of U.S. military involvement around the world needs to be a part of the discussion around this month's fatal ambush of four U.S. soldiers in Niger.More >>
The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee says an examination of U.S. military involvement around the world needs to be a part of the discussion around this month's fatal ambush of four U.S. soldiers in Niger.More >>
President Donald Trump's 120-day worldwide ban on refugees entering the United States is ending as his administration prepares to unveil new screening procedures.More >>
President Donald Trump's 120-day worldwide ban on refugees entering the United States is ending as his administration prepares to unveil new screening procedures.More >>
Two legislators from Southeastern Minnesota are holding a news conference in St. Paul, to encourage support for a "Identity Theft Passport Program" in the state.More >>
Two legislators from Southeastern Minnesota are holding a news conference in St. Paul, to encourage support for a "Identity Theft Passport Program" in the state.More >>
According to RPD, the officer responded to a call of a drunk driver parked along the side of 50th Street Northwest.More >>
According to RPD, the officer responded to a call of a drunk driver parked along the side of 50th Street Northwest.More >>
Much like the DFLers before them, there was much agreement among the candidates. However, unlike the DFL candidates, the theme Monday night was smaller government and less involvement from politicians.More >>
Much like the DFLers before them, there was much agreement among the candidates. However, unlike the DFL candidates, the theme Monday night was smaller government and less involvement from politicians.More >>
The affordable housing debate is back at the forefront of city council's considerations. And members say they're ready to start making some policy decisions. City staff came to the council with a list of six recommendations for affordable housing, all of them incorporate the use of Tax increment financing or TIF.More >>
The affordable housing debate is back at the forefront of city council's considerations. And members say they're ready to start making some policy decisions. City staff came to the council with a list of six recommendations for affordable housing, all of them incorporate the use of Tax increment financing or TIF.More >>
According to RPD, the officer responded to a call of a drunk driver parked along the side of 50th Street Northwest.More >>
According to RPD, the officer responded to a call of a drunk driver parked along the side of 50th Street Northwest.More >>
A major drug dealer in Rochester lands behind bars, thanks to a package delivery gone wrong. Rochester police had been investigating Dwight Barnes, 47, for months before arresting him Friday.More >>
A major drug dealer in Rochester lands behind bars, thanks to a package delivery gone wrong. Rochester police had been investigating Dwight Barnes, 47, for months before arresting him Friday.More >>
The pursuit began near Byron, when a Olmsted County deputy ran a tag of a stolen pickup truck driving along Country Club Road SW.More >>
The pursuit began near Byron, when a Olmsted County deputy ran a tag of a stolen pickup truck driving along Country Club Road SW.More >>
Two shootings, nearly half mile apart, are now under investigation by Rochester Police.More >>
Two shootings, nearly half mile apart, are now under investigation by Rochester Police.More >>
Authorities arrest of a suspected thief in Oronoco shortly after a manhunt was called off.More >>
Authorities arrest of a suspected thief in Oronoco shortly after a manhunt was called off.More >>