Athlete of the Week - Lonyjera Okal

The Austin Packers had not made the State Tournament in eight seasons. That is, until, senior star Lonyjera Okal scored two goals in the section title game -- including a 35 yard strike -- to lead the Packers back to the promised land for the first time since 2009.

"LJ hits the free kick and it's like 'okay, lets get things going' and then he goes up and he hits that second one and we're 2-0 going to half, and the guys had that confidence" said Jens Levison.

Lonyjera Okal was excited, "Yeah I was so happy because it's been a long time since we made it to the state [playoffs]."

However, the journey to the state playoffs has not been easy for Okal. Two season ago, he didn't even play soccer for Austin. Why?

"I just came to the United States from Africa, then moved to Boston, then moved back here to Austin."

Okal was born in Ethiopia, moved to Kenya... then to Boston, Massachusetts, before settling in Austin..

He told us about the transition, "It was like... it was pretty rough. When I came here, when I came to school and then they ask what sport do you want to play in high school... and I said soccer when I came here, I played with [the other kids] and they were like 'he's really good. we should let him play more.'"

Being an immigrant has made Okal resilient, strong, and tough. head coach Jens Levisen thinks that combination helps Okal play his best when it matters the most.

"For him to get two goals in the section final, he's able to come up with those big goals in those big moments."