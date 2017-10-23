Affordable housing policy under serious consideration

The affordable housing debate is back at the forefront of city council's considerations.

And members say they're ready to start making some policy decisions.

City staff came to the council with a list of six recommendations for affordable housing, all of them incorporate the use of Tax increment financing or TIF.

The council talked about whether to require new housing developments to have a certain number of affordable units or to just contribute part of their TIF to an affordable housing fund.

Some community members at the meeting shared their concerns.

If they don't actually require the affordable housing units what it basically is is we're going to give a huge tax incentive and then just take back the tiny amount without actually providing the units.

There are also concerns that what they will do, will not be affordable enough.

The recommendations revolve around 60 percent of Area Median Income, which would be households making around 40 thousand a year.

However since it was a committee of the whole meeting, no decisions were made.

Council member Nick Campion says they'll still be able to hash out the fine details after after the public hearing which has yet to be scheduled.