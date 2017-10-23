Charles City crews fight fire that damages building housing chickens

A fire severely damaged a large building that housed chickens near Charles City, Iowa, Monday evening.

According to Charles City Fire Chief Eric Whipple, crews got the call at 4:57 p.m. about the fire at 2640 7 Mile Road, just west of city limits. The blaze was on the property of Zoetis, a company that produces vaccines and medicines for animals.

When crews arrived, they saw flames engulfing most of the western half of a building that housed chickens. Fortunately, no employee was inside the facility at the time.

Chief Whipple said fighting the fire was difficult because there were no hydrants in the area (since it was outside city limits). As a result, crews had to bring in water. In addition, strong winds caused the fire to spread rapidly throughout the building.

A firefighter hit by a door sustained a very minor lower leg injury, said Chief Whipple. No one else was hurt.

The Charles City Fire Department extinguished the flames and returned to the station at 10:40 p.m. The State Fire Marshal Division will assist with investigating what caused the fire.

Fire departments and first responders from all over Floyd and surrounding counties assisted at the scene.

The damaged building had just opened in March, Chief Whipple said.