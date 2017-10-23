Olmsted County authorities respond to single vehicle accident ou - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Olmsted County authorities respond to single vehicle accident outside Chatfield

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a one vehicle accident outside Chatfield Monday evening. 

The accident happened around 7 p.m. in the 8200 block of 70th Street Southeast.

A Dodge Durango left the roadway and crashed into a tree stump.

Authorities on scene told KTTC the driver was the only person in the car, and that person was doing okay. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.